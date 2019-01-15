To kick your 2019 goals, set goalposts

Write down your goals and say why they are valuable and important to give you a better chance of achieving them.

IT'S not one of my strengths but I do understand the importance of setting goals. I'm not talking the New Year's Resolution type of goals or those seemingly insignificant small tasks, like planning the weekly chores, that count as goals.

I'm talking the big stuff - the more formal long-term goals.

Without these goals you lack focus and direction. I find myself in this predicament from time to time because I haven't set myself a goal. I get caught up with just going with the flow. And this sometimes leaves me feeling disappointed and frustrated.

Setting goals has always seemed overwhelming to me, because it meant committing to something I wasn't sure how to make or achieve.

Goals give you a target to aim for. They give us the ability to home in on the exact actions we need to perform to achieve everything we desire.

But in order to accomplish them, you need to know how to set them. It's not as simple as just saying "I want to...” and expecting it to happen. That's why many of those New Year's Resolutions fail.

There are many guidelines out there to help you formulate effective and achievable goals.

Do an internet search and I guarantee you will find an abundance of sites about goal setting.

I have done some of the ground work as my goal is to set goals.

Here are my tips:

Decide exactly what you want to achieve.

Make sure your goals are motivating. Motivation is key to achieving goals.

Write them down and say why they are valuable and important.

Make them clear, well- defined, specific and exact in nature. Include amounts, dates etc so you can measure your progress.

Organise your time and your resources so that you can achieve the goal.

Create a step-by-step plan to get from point A (where you are now) to point B (where you want to be).

Be accountable.

Stay open (things can change) and stay positive (you may face setbacks).

Regularly re-visit your goals - keep going back to the reason and your desire for the goal, to help you stay on track.

There's lots to experience in life, but many of the things we want to achieve aren't handed to us - we need to have a focus and work for it.

I have come to realise that success does not really depend on anyone else and that one thing is for certain - you can never achieve goals if you don't set them.