To BRL or not to BRL?

ON THE MOVE: Burnett Heads Cutters such as Casey Doherty could be playing in the Bundaberg Rugby League. Paul Donaldson BUN140517NDRL10

THE Burnett Heads Cutters could be on the verge of creating one of the biggest shake-ups in the Bundaberg Rugby League for the past few decades.

The NewsMail understands the club has applied to move from the Northern Districts Rugby League to the Bundaberg Rugby League, starting next year.

The movement started at the recent NDRL annual general meeting, with the Cutters starting the motion.

NDRL chairman Neil Redfern confirmed the news.

"They've taken that to the QRL Central Division,” he revealed.

"We're reluctant to see them go but it is out of our hands.”

Redfern was confident the competition would be fine if the team left.

"We had five teams this season and we'll get that next year,” he said.

"We are on the knife's edge though if any other clubs go.”

The only sticking point to the Cutters becoming the first team to move competitions since the Isis Devils comes from the BRL.

They voted down the move to include Burnett Heads at a recent meeting.

"We think with four clubs already in Bundaberg and clubs sometimes short of players another club was not warranted now,” BRL chairman Mike Ireland said.

"The BRL have a very good association with Northern Districts and we feel it would weaken their competition if we were to take a club away from them.”

But the last say in the matter will come from the QRL Central Division.

Burnett Heads can appeal the decision from the BRL to the QRL, which would make a final decision.

QRL Central Division manager Glenn Ottoway said the division wouldn't omment to ensure the process was equal and fair for all parties involved.

He said the Central Division was looking at it and if required a tribunal would be held to finalise the right outcome, but the decision would be made in the best interests of both competitions and the region.

Burnett Heads was contacted for comment but declined.

A final decision is expected by the end of the year.