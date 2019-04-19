Titles will be held in May for Sprintcars

MOTORSPORT: The Bundaberg Shed Alliance Motorplex is confident next month's Central Queensland Sprintcars will attract the right numbers.

The organisers were forced to reschedule the event after not getting enough drivers available for this weekend's meet.

It will now be held on May 25, the same time the Queensland Super Sedan Title will be held at Carina Speedway.

"We basically did not have enough nominations for it,” Motorplex promoter Sean Butcher said.

"The people missing have legitimate reasons to not be here.

"Some are missing because of work injuries with others not here because of the Easter break.

"It will still be on.”

Butcher expects those to nominate before the May 25 date to get the state titles to the adequate level needed to make it a state title.

But the promoter said there was still plenty on over the two day meet that starts this afternoon and finishes tomorrow.

"We've got 72 nominations, biggest class has got 18 with another having 19,” he said.

"We have everything from three litre Charades all the way up to V8 Sprintcars.”

Butcher said it would be a family orientated event.

"We've got the Easter Bunny coming out Saturday night,” he said.

"All the kids can grab a chocolate and have a good night.”

There will also be plenty of racing including the Sprintcars, Super Stockers, AMCA nationals, Surfers Paradise sedans, Junior Sedans and Bundy Bangerz.

The action starts at 4pm today and continues tomorrow.

Tickets are $20 for adults for each day of the meet with concessions and students $10.