TITLES ON THE LINE: Norths to battle for finals

Norths Alex Turner turns back down the pitch for more runs earlier this season.

CRICKET: There will be double the pressure on Norths tomorrow to win its final match of the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

The side needs to win to secure its spot in the finals for that competition, when it faces Brothers at Salter Oval at 11am.

It also needs to win to secure a finals spot in another competition.

The NewsMail can reveal if Norths get the victory over the Brethren then it will also qualify for the NewsMail Cup final.

The final will be held one day after the Rum City Foods Intra Cup decider, which will be Sunday, December 22.

Usually the NewsMail Cup is decided by the top two teams after the first half of the season between the Bundaberg sides in the Division 1 competition.

This season with the Rum City Foods Intra Cup and the Fraser Coast sides the format has been different for Division 1.

Whenever Bundaberg sides have faced each other, the results has resulted in points directed towards the NewsMail Cup.

Each side plays six matches again the other three Bundaberg sides during the regular season to determine the finalists.

Brothers currently lead on 54.78 after five games and are assured of a spot, despite having one game to go against Norths.

The next two spots are where it becomes interesting.

The Waves currently have 36.72 points after playing its full compliment of matches.

Norths is third on 34.83 with Past Highs last on 30.48 and eliminated after also playing all of its matches.

The equation is simple.

If Norths win then the side will play in the NewsMail Cup final against Brothers with both sides potentially going for two trophies in two days.

You get six points for a win.

A loss would put The Waves in to defend its crown for the third straight year.

The finals for the other two divisions, Division 2 and Division 3, will also be decided this weekend.

The top two in each competition at the end of this weekend’s round of matches will qualify for the decider, to also be held on December 23.

Brothers will play either Past Highs or Norths in the Division 2 decider with Past Highs and Norths still in contention.

In Division 3, The Waves will face either Norths/YMCA or Past Highs.

