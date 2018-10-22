Title eludes Treseder again

Bundaberg's Kel Treseder gets some air on the streets of the Gold Coast in the final round of the Aussie Racing Car series.

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder will have to come back next season to get his hands on an elusive Aussie Racing Cars title.

The KKP Motorsport driver finished fifth in the series after a frustrating final round on the streets of the Gold Coast.

Treseder entered the round in third, needing to beat Kyle Ensbey and Joel Heinrich, in first and second respectively, to claim the title.

Those hopes ended in the first and second race of the weekend.

The 34-year-old started well, gaining pole position for the first race before he ran into problems.

Treseder got off the line well in race one before breaking a diff in the car on the second lap, which forced him to stop on the circuit and retire.

The Team Navy driver's weekend then went from bad to worse after being involved in an incident on the first lap of the second race.

Treseder made contact with Reece Chapman first, which spun him around on the circuit.

He then got hit by Brendon Tucker on the passenger door of the car, which caused extensive damage to the car and out of the race.

Treseder's team was able to fix the car but by then the title hunt was over.

He was able to finish 10th in race three before storming from 20th in the final race on the grid to fourth.

The former karter finished in a tie for 11th overall for the round, well down on what he would have liked.

Treseder has now finished third, second and fifth in the series in the years he has competed.

He told the NewsMail his plans for next year have not been finalised and will be decided in the next few months.