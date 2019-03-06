Titans plan attack of fire and Brimson

AJ Brimson is set for a super sub role to begin 2019. Picture: Adam Head

Titans young gun AJ Brimson says he is ready to tackle the NRL's biggest forwards as coach Garth Brennan prepares to throw him into a super sub role.

Brimson is in line to wear the Gold Coast's No.14 jersey when the Titans begin their NRL campaign against Canberra at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday week.

Brimson, a Dally M rookie-of-the-year nominee last year, has had an interrupted pre-season after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction.

Brimson starred at five-eighth in 15 NRL appearances last season and his long-term future at the Titans is at fullback.

But Brennan has indicated he may look to ease the 20-year-old back from injury as a bench utility, meaning he could pop up anywhere on the field.

At 89kg, Brimson could be tasked with bringing down 120kg-plus forwards if he comes on at dummy-half.

But the Queensland Emerging Origin squad member said he was ready for any challenge in his second NRL season.

Brimson is recovering from off-season surgery. Picture: Gold Coast Titans

"If he wants me there (hooker) I'll go out there," Brimson said.

"I haven't spoken in depth too much about it with (Brennan) and what's going to happen.

"I'm trying to get the shoulder right for Round 1 and hopefully I can be out there somewhere in the team.

"I reckon I could play anywhere. I'd be happy to play anywhere.

"I have my preferences but I'd be happy just to be out there."

Brimson made a timid return from his shoulder surgery in the Gold Coast's 25-22 trial loss to the Broncos last Saturday night.

He came on at fullback in place of Michael Gordon and said he would try to learn as much as he could from the veteran No.1 in his final NRL season.

"Every time I'm subbed out at training I'm watching him and trying to learn," Brimson said.

"It's the same with Ash (Taylor), Tyrone (Roberts) and Ryley (Jacks) in the halves. Both positions are getting more similar."

Brennan is finalising the Titans' 2019 preparations at a camp in northern NSW this week.