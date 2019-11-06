Titans star’s romantic proposal goes viral

IT has been a whirlwind month for Madison Catley.

The Coomera woman was crowned the Gold Coast Titans' cheerleader of the year, invited to audition for the world-renowned Dallas Cowboys cheer squad, and now she is getting married.

The 21-year-old said "yes" to her tradie beau Jye Ford, 24, at Burleigh Heads beach on Saturday, next to an enormous custom-made floral arrangement spelling out the words "marry me".

Jye Ford popped the question to the Titans’ Cheerleader of the Year Madison Catley on Saturday. Picture: Mike Batterham

The couple met through mutual friends a year ago. Picture: Mike Batterham

Ms Catley had just returned home from training with the Dallas Cowboys cheer squad in the US, but Mr Ford said plans had been in place for some time to ensure the perfect proposal.

"The only thing we couldn't control was the weather, and even though it rained that day, it actually stopped just in time," he said.

The gigantic floral arrangement was handmade for the couple. Picture: Supplied.

Videos of the proposal have gone viral.

"Madison's a dancer so she loves being the centre of attention," Mr Ford laughed.

"I even had about 30 people shake my hand while I was waiting there, wishing me good luck, getting their own photos with the flowers."

The ring. Picture: Mike Batterham

The beachside proposal held special significance for the couple who had their first date on the beach, Ms Catley said.