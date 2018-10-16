Shock replacement on standby for KO’d Keary

Luke Keary will need to pass a concussion test in order to face Tonga. Picture: AAP

Luke Keary will need to pass a concussion test in order to face Tonga. Picture: AAP

TYRONE Peachey was left to come to the aid of a shattered Luke Keary on Saturday - now the Kangaroos utility is on standby should Keary not be cleared in time to take on Tonga.

Australian coach Mal Meninga has kept faith in the squad which were defeated by the Kiwis last Saturday.

Keary has been named but still has to pass some concussion tests having lasted just 13 minutes in his Test debut before being replaced because of a head knock.

The five-eighth did reduced training as the Kangaroos returned to the pitch on Tuesday. He took part in a modified warm-up alongside Valentine Holmes and Boyd Cordner and was a non-contact player when the team did ballwork.

While Keary is likely to play, if he is ruled out it would enable Peachey to make his Test debut. Peachey followed Keary into the dressing room when he was taken from the field on Saturday.

"It looked bad and I wanted to check on him," Peachey said. "I knew he had to do the cognitive test and didn't want him to rush it and fail. He couldn't go back on.

"He was devastated in the sheds and when he found out he couldn't go back on he was 'devo' (devastated) and I wanted to be there for him and give him what he needed.

Gold Coast Titans recruit Tyrone Peachey is on standby for the Kangaroos for Saturday’s Test against Tonga. Picture: Getty Images

"I think there are a few injuries from the weekend, it sucked to see Luke Keary go down, it was a pretty bad head knock, but hopefully he gets through."

"I'd play wherever they want me to play, front-row if they put me there. I know this Tonga game will be massive and it would be good to experience it."

Despite Meninga suffering his first defeat as Kangaroos coach he has opted against making changes.

The Australians only have a 19-man squad to choose with Peachey and Panthers teammate Reagan Campbell-Gillard have been overlooked.

Australia: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Dane Gagai, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Tom Trbojevic, 5. Valentine Holmes, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Boyd Cordner (C), 12. Felise Kaufusi, 13. Josh McGuire. Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Jake Trbojevic, 16. Tyson Frizell, 17 Aaron Woods. Reserves: 18. Tyrone Peachey, 19. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

It's cricket like never before. Every Australia home Test, ODI, T20I Match LIVE and ad-break free. SIGN UP TODAY!