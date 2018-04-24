Titans prop Wallace eyes return to first love

Jarrod Wallace has not ruled out a return to the Broncos.

JARROD Wallace has refused to rule out a return to the Broncos as the Titans formulated a $1.8 million package to keep the Maroons prop on the Gold Coast.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Wallace personally sounded out the Broncos in the pre-season about the possibility of returning to Red Hill next year.

The incumbent Queensland forward is technically a free agent for 2019, having a $500,000 option in his favour to remain at the Titans.

Wallace wouldn’t be drawn on his future. (Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Wallace has until June 30 to activate the clause, however he is exploring his options in the wake of developing into a Queensland Origin player last year.

The Titans are ready to offer Canberra's Test prop Shannon Boyd $600,000-a-season if Wallace decides to leave the club.

Wallace, 26, made his NRL debut for the Broncos in 2012 and played 73 games for Brisbane before seeking more opportunity on the Gold Coast.

He earned a State of Origin debut after a stunning start to the 2017 season and is now assessing his value on the open market.

The Maroons prop would be a big loss. (Jono Searle/Getty Images)

The Titans are set to offer Wallace an upgraded three-year deal worth about $600,000-a-season to keep him on the Gold Coast until 2021.

A return to the Broncos is unlikely given Brisbane has made locking up boom front row duo Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Jr its priority, however Wallace would not rule it out.

"I will obviously always love the Broncos," he said.

"I got my first start there and I've got some really good mates there. I'm here at the moment and that's what I'm focused on.

"I've got an option. I've only been back four weeks (after suspension). That's been the focus.

"If there is anything that's for the manager, I'm paying good money for him to do that. I trust him with my career and family. I know he'll do the best thing for me."

Wallace, a Gold Coast product, came through the Titans' junior development system before being snapped up by the Broncos.

He only made 10 starting appearances in five seasons at the Broncos and his opportunity for more minutes at the Titans last year undoubtedly helped him to a Maroons debut.

"It's awesome," Wallace said of his time at the Titans.

"I was born on the Gold Coast and love it there. All my family is there.

"I had a great year last year which is what I wanted to do. That's the plan for this year. I want to keep playing good, consistent footy on the Coast.

"I love the mix of boys we've got here and coaching staff. We are doing a really good job."

Wallace will make his first appearance of the season at Cbus Super Stadium in the Gold Coast's clash against resurgent Cronulla on Saturday.