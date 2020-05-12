Titans anti-vaxx duo set to miss season over stance

Coach Justin Holbrook during the Gold Coast Titans training session on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Tonumaipea is the first NRL player signing post COVID-19 with the former Melbourne Storm back joining the Titans on a train and trial deal. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

IT appears Titans duo Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly will not be allowed to play this season as the Queensland chief health officer stands firm on the no jab, no play policy.

Dr Jeannette Young said on Tuesday she had provided an exemption for NRL players - who refuse to get vaccinated - be allowed to play only if they can't get vaccinated for medical reasons.

She said philosophical reasoning was not a valid reason to reject the flu shot.

"I sent a letter to the NRL yesterday in which I did exempt them from medical contraindication no different from the exemptions I provide for children who are attending childcare or people who visit aged care so they have those same exemptions," Dr Young said.

"If they've got medical reasons for not being vaccinated (they're allowed to play).

"They're very clear, if they've had an anaphylactic reaction to a previous flu vaccine or to any component of the flu vaccine then you do not need to be vaccinated. I've provided that exemption.

"(Philosophical reasons) are not covered.

Cartwright does not want the vaccination. AAP Image/Dave Hunt.

"Although the NRL didn't put that in their initial submission to me, I thought that was reasonable that the NRL players, staff and coaches and officials have that same exemption I provide for visitors going to aged care facilities or indeed for children.

"If children aren't vaccinated, you will be aware they can't do certain things as well."

Cartwright and Kelly have been stood down because they refused to receive the flu shot as required under the NRL's strict new guidelines.

The Queensland Government have also confirmed New South Wales NRL players who have refused the flu shot will not be allowed to play north of the border.

On Monday, Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook said the Titans were prepared to play without Cartwright and Kelly.

Holbrook said he was hoping the Queensland government would accept the NRL's biosecurity guidelines which allows players to sign a waiver to refuse the vaccination.

Holbrook said the Titans could not afford to be distracted by the controversy and would "crack on" as they count down to the May 28 NRL restart. "It could be resolved in a couple of days but it could be weeks or they may not play for the rest of the season," Holbrook said.

"It would be great if this situation can be resolved quickly. "If not we have to prepare to play a game in three weeks and we have enough players to fill those spots.

"It's not ideal but we have to crack on without them and get on with it." Holbrook said he was among the majority who would get the shot but admitted the choice was not that simple for Cartwright and Kelly.

Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"I am one of the 98 per cent...of the community who would say just get the shot and come back to work," he said.

"For those uncomfortable getting the shot there is a bit more to it. It is a difficult one.

"Those two per cent they have different views and different circumstances; it is not easy for those guys." Up to 20 players across the NRL have refused to be vaccinated for varying reasons, either for having suffered adverse reactions in the past or on ethical grounds.

A biosecurity document sent to players and governments last week by the NRL said all players must receive the vaccine, unless they sign a waiver to continue playing, but the Queensland government stood firm.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant reaffirmed on Monday her state won't follow Queensland.

"It is really a matter for the NRL as a workplace employer to consider their occupational health and safety obligations," Chant said.

But the NSW government has pushed for as many people as possible in the state to have the vaccination.

NRL players' union board member and Cronulla captain Wade Graham has been vocal, putting pressure on his colleagues to accept the jab.

However, Canterbury's Sione Katoa posted a passionate defence of his anti-vaxxer stance.

"We used to be very pro-vax and judged those who chose not to vaccinate," he said on Instagram.

"Those judgments quickly passed as soon as vaccines caused health issues for our eldest son, Chase.

"After seeking advice from medical professionals and seeing the positive impact that it had on our sons health, we made the informed decision to no longer vaccinate ourselves or our children."