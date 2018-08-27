Menu
TITANIC: Bundaberg Auction House principal auctioneer Bill Young with an interesting piece coming up for auction on 8 September.
Offbeat

Titanic replica has owner and auctioneer puzzled

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
27th Aug 2018 1:50 PM
A MYSTERIOUS Titanic replica has found itself in the Bundaberg Auction Centre, leaving the owner and auctioneers scratching their heads.

Principal Auctioneer Bill Young said there wasn't much known history around the wall-mountable wooden boat but would love if someone in the community could shed some light on the authenticity and origin of this unique item.

"It has come in from an old Dutchman who has now moved overseas. He said it is very old and original,” Mr Young said.

"He also told me that Clive Palmer wanted to buy it at one stage but he wouldn't sell it.”

Upon inspection, it is believed the boat has some history, using old fashioned nails rather than pins to attach newspaper replicas to the backboard and a heavy glass panel across the front which was only removable by taking out a long wooden board hidden inside the edge of the frame.

Mr Young said he had tried to locate information on the piece online but could not find anything useful or any other pieces like it.

SHIP DISPLAY: The intricate display shows no signs of when it was made and what it's origins are.
He said the boat will be included in an auction on September 8. There is no reserve price so it will be sold for "whatever it gets”.

Bundaberg News Mail

