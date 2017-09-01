25°
'Tis the season for race days

AT THE RACES: Maryann Douglass, Felicity Griffin and Rachael Murray dress to impress at Thabeban Park.
Mikayla Haupt
by

SPRINGTIME Race Days at the Bundaberg Race Club are upon us and it starts with the Ulton Race Day today.

Kicking off Spring Carnival, the Ulton Race Day is set to see dozen of ladies rock the new season's frocks and fascinators and while the gentleman bust out their best suit and tie while they head trackside.

Throughout the day there will be five local races, a bar, raffles, bookmakers and it wouldn't be a race day without the highly anticipated Fashions on the Field.

There are some great prizes up for grabs in the Melbourne Hotel Fashions on the Field.

Nominations are made on the day for three categories: lady of the day, best millinery and gentleman of the day.

To bet the heat, private marquees and gazebos available for hire, however the Ulton marquee tickets are not available for purchase.

Gates open at 11am with the first race set for 1.15pm. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for pensioners, while members and under 18s have free entry.

Phone the club on 4153 1416 to book.

