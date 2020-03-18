Menu
JAX Tyres Bundaberg franchisee Nick Grieves with the tyres sent in to recycle this week.
Tired tyres breathe new life with recycling drive

Zachary O'Brien
18th Mar 2020 3:07 PM
IF DRIVING around in a vain attempt to to find supplies has your tyres wearing thin, there's an easy way to recycle them.

JAX Tyres partnered with Tyre Stewardship Australia in 2013 and through the TSA program, the organisation is nearing a noteworthy milestone.

Nearly half the number of tyres sold in that time frame have been recycled through the program, and Bundaberg has been doing its part.

Bundaberg franchisee Nick Grieves said it was important people got on-board with the program to help reduce landfill and illegal dumping.

"JAX has got a national deal with Tyrecycle for them to come once a month and take our tyres and recycle them environmentally friendly," Mr Grieves said.

It's a service anybody can really take up, you just have to visit the store.

"It's cheaper for us to dump tyres here than taking them to the dump anyway," he said.

"Otherwise if you buy tyres from us it's all part of the price of the tyre for them to be disposed of environmentally friendly."

And rather than going into landfill, bundled together and shipped overseas, Mr Grieves said the more than 42,000 tyres Bundaberg has recycled since 2013 have been melted down and turned into re-used materials.

A tyres remaining rubber compounds went into roadbase and the remaining wire in the tyres was melted down and used for recycled steel, which all went toward building roads or used in products like playground equipment flooring across the country.

"All bits of the tyre get recycled," he said.

And while they're nearing the 50 per cent recycled tyres mark, the goal was for 100 per cent of tyres to be recycled properly.

"Every single tyre that gets disposed of here would get disposed of efficiently and properly," Mr Grieves said.

"There would be the one per cent of customers who want to keep their tyres for whatever reason, but if the customers are keeping their tyres then they are getting recycled."

