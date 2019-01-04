Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The staff member had been based in South Korea. (File picture)
The staff member had been based in South Korea. (File picture)
News

Qld State Govt worker sacked over fraud claims

by Thomas Morgan
4th Jan 2019 7:13 PM

SERIOUS fraud allegations have been levelled at an employee of Trade and Investment Queensland working in South Korea.

It is understood TIQ - a Queensland Government department - has sacked the worker involved and is formally lodging a criminal complaint.

Steve Bredhauer
Steve Bredhauer

In a statement released this afternoon, TIQ chairman Steve Bredhauer confirmed authorities in both Queensland and South Korea had been informed of the allegations.

"A staff member has subsequently had their employment terminated," Mr Bredhauer said.

"The Crime and Corruption Commission Queensland has been formally notified of the matter and is advising TIQ where appropriate on procedural matters."

"A process for a comprehensive audit of all TIQ overseas offices has been initiated."

The identity of the worker has not yet been released.

editors picks fraud queensland government trade and investment queensland

Top Stories

    Dressmaker turned doll creator: Her craft is no child's play

    premium_icon Dressmaker turned doll creator: Her craft is no child's play

    Business WHEN Carole Williams attended her first porcelain doll making class in 2002 she never wanted to paint another doll.

    Why would someone say that about Bundy's single mums?

    premium_icon Why would someone say that about Bundy's single mums?

    Opinion Opinion: We should control social media or it will control us

    Police hunt teen gang targeting Bundy suburb

    premium_icon Police hunt teen gang targeting Bundy suburb

    Crime Items were stolen from four units, two cars and one house

    Bundy tourism the way forward for jobs: Pascoe

    premium_icon Bundy tourism the way forward for jobs: Pascoe

    Politics Pascoe labels Pitt comments 'outrageous'

    Local Partners