Tips take $250,000 of drugs off streets

Public tipoffs to Crime Stoppers helped police take drugs off the street.

PUBLIC tip-offs led to more than a quarter of a million dollars of drugs being taken off Bundaberg streets in 2017.

New data from Crime Stoppers Queensland has revealed the massive role tip-offs play in busting drug networks.

Bundaberg Crime Stoppers received 708 tips from the public. These tip-offs helped police seize $250,680 of drugs.

This does not include drugs police seized without any public tip-offs.

Bundaberg Crime Stoppers president Desley Cunnington said help from the public was key to helping police crack down on drugs.

"Our shirts that we wear have jigsaw puzzles on them, any piece of information is valuable. It shows the work we're doing is actually working in our community. The feedback from the public is great. People ask for information and give donations," she said. But Mrs Cunnington said Crime Stoppers needed more local volunteers to continue to do their jobs.

"I think that any (drug) we can get off the street is helpful for the community, we've got a long way to go, hence we're really pushing Crime Stoppers in Bundaberg at the moment through the day.

"If we can get the people off the streets that's much, much better than what we can ask for."

Statewide, drug notifications made up two-thirds of calls to the service.

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara said the figures showed how committed Queenslanders were to reducing crime.

"Without the support from the public in 2017, we can assume 2812 individuals would not have been arrested for criminal activity and more than $8 million worth of drugs would still be on the streets. Queenslanders should be proud of the outcomes their reports have achieved," he said.

"We're seeing from the unwavering influx of intelligence received from the public that drug possession, supply and production are still prevalent issues in Queensland, and it's high on the community's agenda to prevent these crimes."

Across Queensland in 2017, 984 drug supply charges were laid following tip-offs to Crime Stoppers, an increase of two thirds on the charges laid in 2017.

Police declined to comment on Crime Stoppers' role in tackling the state's drug trade.