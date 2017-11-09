Menu
Tips open longer to cater to storm clean-up

Curtis St was one of the hardest hit areas in the storm, with trees uprooted.
Emma Reid
by

RESIDENTS are still feeling the affects of the Melbourne Cup day storm that ripped through Bundaberg about 5pm.

At this stage, the cost from damage is unknown as the clean-up continues.

Bundaberg Regional Council has extended the operational hours at some of its waste facilities to cater to the high influx of green and general waste being deposited following Tuesday's severe weather event.

It is offering free disposal of all waste at all of its waste facilities and transfer stations following the storm.

The extended hours will remain in place until facilities are closed on Sunday, after which normal operating hours will resume.

Residents are being asked to remain patient as traffic builds at some facilities, resulting in long queues.

"Anyone bringing mixed loads to waste facilities is requested to ensure their load is appropriately sorted to allow a quick turnaround,” a spokesman said.

"Separating green waste, recyclables and general waste will allow a smoother transition of customers through the facilities.”

Operating hours for the following locations will remain in place until close of business on Sunday:

. University Drive and Qunaba: 7am-6pm; and Meadowvale 7am-5pm.

The storm has also forced the council to temporarily delay their two-for-one pallet promotion.

"With significant damage experienced throughout the region, council is experiencing high volumes of traffic through its Bundaberg and Qunaba waste facilities as residents take advantage of free waste disposal to clear storm debris,” the spokesman said.

"Consequently, for safety reasons, the recycled goods stores at the Bundaberg, Meadowvale and Qunaba facilities will be closed from Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12.”

The pallet special will now be held next Friday, November 17 until stocks last.

