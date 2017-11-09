Tips open longer to cater for storm clean-up

BLOWN AWAY: Curtis St was one of the hardest-hit areas in the storm, and one of a host of places around the region where large trees were uprooted.

BLOWN AWAY: Curtis St was one of the hardest-hit areas in the storm, and one of a host of places around the region where large trees were uprooted. Craig Warhurst

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

RESIDENTS are still feeling the effects of the Melbourne Cup day storm that ripped through Bundaberg about 5pm.

At this stage, the cost from damage is unknown with the clean-up continuing.

Bundaberg Regional Council has extended the opening hours at some of its waste facilities to cater to the high influx of green and general waste being disposed of following Tuesday's severe weather event.

It is offering free disposal of all waste at all of its waste facilities and transfer stations following the storm.

The extended hours will remain in place until facilities are closed on Sunday, after which normal operating hours will resume.

Residents are being asked to remain patient as traffic builds at some facilities, resulting in long queues.

"Anyone bringing mixed loads to waste facilities is requested to ensure their load is appropriately sorted to allow a quick turnaround,” a spokesman said.

"Separating green waste, recyclables and general waste will allow a smoother transition of customers through the facilities.”

Operating hours for the following locations will remain in place until close of business on Sunday:

University Dr: 7am-6pm

Qunaba: 7am-6pm

Meadowvale 7am-5pm

The storm has also forced the council to temporarily delay its planned sale on pallets.

"With significant damage experienced throughout the region, council is experiencing high volumes of traffic through its Bundaberg and Qunaba waste facilities as residents take advantage of free waste disposal to clear storm debris,” the spokesman said.

"Consequently, for safety reasons, the recycled goods stores at the Bundaberg, Meadowvale and Qunaba facilities will be closed from Friday, November 10, to Sunday, November 12.”

The two-for-one pallet special will now be held on Friday, November 17, until stocks last.