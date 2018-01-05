Tips for making sure your lights last till next Christmas

Storing your lights the right way matters.

Storing your lights the right way matters. Kevin Farmer

IT'S one of life's great agonising tasks - putting away the lights after another Christmas is done and dusted.

However, as annoying as it is, storing the lights correctly gives them the best chance of being in good shape next season.

Ergon community safety manager Aaron Smith said it could also save you money.

"Christmas lights are quite sensitive appliances that can be easily damaged when they are being moved around,” he said.

"Their wiring can be cut and exposed and bulbs broken without you knowing, presenting a hidden electrical safety hazard when you go to install them next Christmas.”

He recommended using empty Christmas wrapping paper cardboard rolls to roll the lights around and putting them in an airtight plastic storage box.

. Look for any damage on the lights when packing them up

. Use empty Christmas wrapping paper cardboard rolls to roll the lights around ready for storage

. Put lights in an airtight plastic storage box if they are kept in the shed otherwise being kept in a cardboard box inside the home is fine

. Store lights in a high and dry place to ensure they are not affected by moisture or rodents and make sure the storage area does not regularly get too hot

. Ensure children cannot get hold of them during the year.