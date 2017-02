IT'S NO secret Australians enjoy spending on their credit cards, but cardholders have a limit before they start to worry about their plastic debt, according to finder.com.au.

Its research reveals that once the balance on our plastic hits $4113, on average, is when panic sets in.

Generation X were the most comfortable with credit card debt, admitting $4357 was their tipping point, compared to $3634 for Generation Y.

