Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police seized drugs, cash and other item at a bust in Caloundra on Monday.
Police seized drugs, cash and other item at a bust in Caloundra on Monday. Frances Klein
Crime

Massive MDMA, meth and cash stash found at 'mum's place'

Shayla Bulloch
by
8th Jan 2019 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TIP-OFF led police to a Sunshine Coast home where they arrested a man, found a stash of drugs and more than $12,000 cash.

Caloundra CIB detectives "received some intelligence" and executed a search warrant at the Bangalore Close property about 3.50pm on Monday.

Police found 18g of methylamphetamine, 140g of MDMA tablets, 70g of MDMA powder, more than $12,000 cash, drug utensils, mobile phones and tainted property at the alleged offender's parents' home in Caloundra West.

Plain clothes constable Alex Mcewan said this amount of drugs was "alarming".

"You never know where the drugs is ultimately getting to," he said.

A 24-year-old Caloundra man was arrested and charged with a nine offences which included multiple drug offences.

The man suffered a medical episode and was reissued a Notice to Appear at the Caloundra Magistrates Court on January 30.

caloundra magistrates court caloundra police drug bust sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Aircraft crashes en route to Bundaberg

    BREAKING: Aircraft crashes en route to Bundaberg

    Breaking AN AIRCRAFT with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera.

    • 8th Jan 2019 11:21 AM
    300KM JOY RIDE: More charges expected for teen offenders

    premium_icon 300KM JOY RIDE: More charges expected for teen offenders

    Crime Bundy teens behind highway chase assisting police with investigation

    Combined cameras set to catch motorists

    premium_icon Combined cameras set to catch motorists

    News Cameras put in at locations where crashes involved speed, red lights

    • 8th Jan 2019 10:55 AM

    Local Partners