Tiny tree brings 55 years joy

SENTIMENTAL: Colleen Brown's tree has been in her family for 55 years.

IT MIGHT be small in stature but Colleen Brown's Christmas tree sure holds a massive amount of sentiment.

The Bundaberg woman said the tiny tree had been around for 55 Christmases, helping to create the magic of the festive season in the Brown household for decade after decade.

"I bought it when my eldest daughter was 2, in the 1960s,” she said.

"We used to go out in the bush in Cairns and take a suitable looking branch from a tree and that would be our Christmas tree.

"One day I thought 'No, we must get a proper one' and so Woolworths had these really lovely small trees and that's when I bought it.”

Ms Brown said for a number of years the tree sat proudly on a table every Christmas until it was time for something a little bit more.

"We moved to Adelaide and it was decided we needed a really big tree with lots of lights so we bought a six-foot tree,” she said.

"My children were all very tall at that time so we ended up with quite a few large Christmas trees over the years.”

But it wasn't the end of the tiny tree.

"It has been put up every Christmas, even if it doesn't take centrestage - it is always around,” Ms Brown said.

"It has been everywhere with us, to Cairns, Adelaide, Innisfail and Bundaberg.”

Ms Brown said while the leaves were slowly staring to fade, the memories weren't.

She said she planned to keep the tree around for as long as possible.

"It just starting to get a little bit tired and is showing it's age,” Ms Brown said.

"I expect it to see me out.”

"It is all I need, and it has beautiful memories for me.”