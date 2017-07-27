26°
News

Tiny Teddies shrunk as Arnotts makes packets even smaller

27th Jul 2017 7:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ARNOTT'S has shrunk the size of some popular biscuit snack packs, giving shoppers less bite for their buck.

Multipacks of original BBQ and pizza Shapes and Tiny Teddy's have been crunched from 10 bags to eight, a 20 per cent drop, but the recommended retail price has not budged from $3.99.

That works out at 50c per individual pack, compared with 40c before.

Mini choc chip cookies are down from eight individual packs to seven, and the recommended retail price is still $3.99.

Arnott's said while some 10 packs had moved to eight packs, larger packs of 12 or 15 had also been introduced.

 

Arnott’s Tiny Teddy biscuits are a favourite in many households.
Arnott’s Tiny Teddy biscuits are a favourite in many households.

The nation's biggest biscuit maker blamed soaring energy costs for its reduced packs, which it had done instead of increasing the price at which it sold the products to retailers.

"As with all businesses, from time to time it is necessary for us to review the prices of our products. Recent increases in energy costs mean costs across our Australian bakeries are higher," spokeswoman Nicky Thomson said.

Smaller packs suited smaller households. However various larger options had also been brought in for bigger families, and these worked out at the same RRP per individual pack as previously.

Snack packs would continue to be offered on promotion regularly.

Some shoppers are unimpressed with changes to Arnott’s snack packs.
Some shoppers are unimpressed with changes to Arnott’s snack packs.

Manufacturers recommend retail prices, but individual retailers ultimately decide shelf price.

Choice spokesman Tom Godfrey said keeping the price the same while reducing product amount was "an all too common marketing trick".

"It's particularly concerning as industry is trying to remove displaying weight from the front of processed product packets," he said.

Angry shoppers have taken to social media to complain of a "rip off".

"Seriously Arnotts!!!! It's not like things aren't hard enough with this economy at the moment," Karen Ellis posted on Facebook.

"Tiny Teddy's are a great lunch box idea but not anymore. What a complete rip off!"

Sonia Peterson commented: "Feeding four boys is expensive enough and now they have made it worse".

Sarah Clarke-Jones added: "Arnott's you've just hit a new low in our house".

Other grocery downsizing examples in recent years include Pringles chips, Magnum ice creams, Freddo frogs, Caramello Koalas, laundry liquid, deodorants and toilet paper.

Consumer unrest regarding Arnott's downsized biscuit packs follows a backlash last year over "new and improved" Shapes flavours.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  biscuirs editors picks

Band of Bundy locals set up their own ISP

Band of Bundy locals set up their own ISP

A TEAM of locals frustrated by the quality of internet around the region, have joined forces to launch an internet service provider based right here in town.

Mums and dads, tool firms stung in building firm collapse

Bloomer's difficulties had repercussions for many firms across Queensland, court records show.

Firms all over Qld affected by construction company collapse

Man tried to pawn school's lost cello

MEDICAL ISSUES: Adam Gear suffered a severe head injury nine years ago, the court heard.

Suspicious pawnbroker calls police

'Mum' of Trishna and Krishna to visit Bundaberg

Humanitarian Moira Kelly is coming to Bundaberg.

Moira Kelly will speak at lunch to help the homeless

Local Partners

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Planning crucial to success with NDIS

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ann Mickan

Get onboard the NDIS

New fruit and veg stand to pop up

Kylie Jackson and Bree Grima from BFVG.

Buy direct from farmers

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has said she couldn’t believe her eyes after spotting her mum on Google Street View — more than 18 months after she died.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

TWANG TALK: Head down Coast for sun, surf and music

GYMPIE PRODUCT: Gympie X Factor contestant Caitlyn Shadbolt is one of the weekend's acts.

Golden line-up for Gold Coast concert

The Voice's Judah Kelly lays down first album in 10 days

IN TUNE: Former Ipswich resident Judah Kelly nicknamed "King Judah" won this year's series of The Voice Australia.

Judah Kelly announces national tour

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 O/O $199,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 Offers Over...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRICED TO SELL

112 Mackerel Street, Woodgate 4660

Residential Land Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel ... $190,000

Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel of land is certainly located in a sort after area. Set back just one street from Woodgate...

COUNTRY CHARM IN THE CITY

16 Mahoney Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This beautifully presented country cottage styled home is certainly full of charm. Placed on a nice quiet street overlooking spacious wide opened paddocks, it...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $255,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $178,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent