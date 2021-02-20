Hundreds of people have gathered in Brisbane's City Botanic Garden to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

Protesters have been waving flags that say "the people's revolution" and "all vaccines are toxic". They plan to march through the city later today.

Protesters are claiming the COVID pandemic is not real in wild scenes in Brisbane’s City Botantic Garden.

One man who addressed the crowd told them "there is no real pandemic" and that the COVID vaccine "isn't actually a vaccine".

A woman wearing a crown made from tinfoil said: "Coronavirus is one of the viruses that causes the common cold and there is absolutely no evidence that this particular version of the virus exists."

Protesters are opposed to mandatory vaccinations.

Despite the government repeatedly saying the COVID-19 vaccines will not be mandatory, the protesters are fighting against perceived "medical coercion".

Activist Lisa Townley said the government was coercing Australians into medical procedures, which she said was against the Federal Government's immunisation handbook.

"Our main concern is that our choice is being taken away from us," she said.

"Consent can only be given with undue pressure, manipulation or coercion and that is exactly what they're doing".

"It is our body our choice when it comes to a medical procedure".

Pete Evans at the Sydney anti-vaccination protest on Saturday. Picture: Jenny Evans

Similar events are taking place across Australia, with Pete Evans and high profile anti-vaccine influencer Taylor Winterstein attending the Sydney protest.

Originally published as Tinfoil crowns as anti-vaxxers protest COVID vaccine