Tyrone Stewart Snell, 22, was found guilty on two counts of armed robbery. Jodie Callcott
Crime

Teens stripped and abandoned as Tinder date turns sinister

Jodie Callcott
by
29th May 2019 12:03 AM | Updated: 5:52 AM
TWO teens were stripped and abandoned in the bush after a Tinder date turned sinister.

In January this year, Rebeca Merredith Burgess, 20 and Rebecca Lacey Pedersen, 20 met the boys at a Maryborough motel where they were staying after contacting them over the dating app.

They lured the boys down a dirt road into the bush for what they thought was a romantic rendezvous.

They were then confronted by Tyrone Stewart Snell, armed with a baseball bat.

Snell opened the back passenger door and tapped the bat on one the boys' head, saying "empty your f**king pockets and give me all your s***."

Snell (pictured) robbed the boys of their clothing and a mobile phone.

The trio then drove off and left the boys in the "middle of nowhere".

The boys then walked to a nearby property where they phoned police and were given a lift back into town.

Police caught Snell, Pedersen and Burgess driving in Granville, where they parked and fled.

Snell and Pedersen later arrived back at the car and were arrested.

All three were charged with two counts of armed robbery and pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court yesterday.

The court heard the trio had plotted their crime in advance.

Burgess was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail, with immediate parole, having received an extra six months because she lied to police about the events of that night.

Pedersen was sentenced to two years in jail with immediate parole.

Snell, who had an extensive criminal history for a 22-year-old, was sentenced to three years in jail and will be eligible for parole on May 23, 2020.

