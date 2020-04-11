Menu
Tinder date leads to $1334 coronavirus fine

by PATRICK BILLINGS
11th Apr 2020 7:35 PM
A FIRST date in the Queensland tropics has cost a hopeless romantic more than just dinner after his online search for love breached home confinement laws.

The 27-year-old man was fined $1334 after police discovered he'd travelled from Cairns to Port Douglas to meet a woman via a dating app on Thursday night.

The Cairns man had already forked out for the takeaway meal when Port Douglas cops pounced.

It was the town's first infringement for failing to comply with the Chief Health Officer's directive.

 

Port Douglas Constable Hannah Mulholland on patrol with Queensland Boating and Fisheries staff on Good Friday.
However it wasn't the last after local police were kept busy performing joint patrols with the Department of Boating and Fisheries as part of COVID-19 enforcement on Good Friday.

Police issued a further six infringement notices to a group of six people failing to comply with the Chief Health Officer's directives, after they were located drinking at the mouth of the Mowbray River.

Police said it was a timely reminder that now is not the time to travel for leisure, non-essential travel or "pleasure".

Originally published as Tinder date leads to $1334 coronavirus fine

