Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men lost their lives after a boating tragedy. Photo: 9NEWS
Two men lost their lives after a boating tragedy. Photo: 9NEWS
News

Tinana man killed in boating tragedy

Carlie Walker
20th Aug 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TINANA man has died in a tragic boating accident in Moreton Bay.

It is understood Darryl Francis, 75, was on the boat with his cousin when the boat capsized yesterday afternoon.

Mr Francis was a well-known Maryborough man who operated a mobile welding business before he retired.

Police were notified of the overturned vessel by a passing boat just after 1pm.

The crew from the passing boat rescued a 70-year-old Alexandra Hills man from the water and started first aid prior to the arrival of emergency services.

He could not be revived and died on scene a short time later.

Mr Francis was flown to hospital where he later died.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

More to come

More Stories

boating accident editors picks moreton bay tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cane crops planted amid mill uncertainty

        Premium Content Cane crops planted amid mill uncertainty

        Business This year could be the final year the Maryborough Sugar Mill operates

        GREAT OFFER: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content GREAT OFFER: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12...

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Dogs disposable: Calls for reform after death at Bundy track

        Premium Content Dogs disposable: Calls for reform after death at Bundy track

        News Video footage of the race shows the greyhound collide with other dogs and fall...

        FULL LIST: The 65 people expected to appear in court today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: The 65 people expected to appear in court today

        News 65 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court