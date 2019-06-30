Tin Can Pro-Am makes triumphant return to Aussie circuit

ON TARGET: Justin Warren won convincingly at the Tin Can Bay Pro-Am on Thursday, recording a three-shot win over an experienced field.

GOLF: The Tin Can Bay Pro-Am could be back for good after 24 years in the wilderness, with a successful day out on Thursday signalling a bright future for the event in the region.

PGA Australia reported New South Welshman Justin Warren stormed home to claim a convincing three-shot win over an experienced field, adapting nicely to heavy on-course conditions and the soft greens to record career-best figures of 10 shots under 62.

Jack Wilson and Chris Wood each fired a round of 7-under 65, finishing tied for second position.

The Bay event made "a welcome return" to the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series, something Tin Can Bay Country Club general manager Brad Robb said would set up an exciting future for the region.

"It was a great day and a very successful event, it's been a long time since we've held the event," Robb said.

"The weather couldn't have been better. We were a little bit worried with the rain we got beforehand that we might have to cancel, but we only had a few showers on the day.

"All the players, the club members and the pros were very happy. I've got a good feeling about next year, the PGA are quite keen to have it back here and we're definitely keen to come back and do it again."

Robb said the club's course had held up well under the trying conditions and drew praise from all involved.

"It was quite soft under foot, with the amount of rain we were a bit worried, but the course was in good condition and looked great. It looked professional."

Warren told PGA Australia he had been "impressed" with the layout of the course on his first visit.

He said the conditions had made the ball "spin a lot" on approach shots, combining with the wind to make play "difficult".

The Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series continued on to the Maryborough Golf Club yesterday for the Carriers Arms Hotel-Motel Pro-Am.