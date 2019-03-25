TIM'S TRIUMPH: Weir wins back-to-back National Fours titles

MOTORSPORT: It was a night of mixed emotions in Bundaberg for Sunshine Coast speedway driver Tim Weir.

Weir claimed his second straight National Fours state title at Carina Speedway as the Bundaberg Shed Alliance Motorplex hosted.

He dominated the race to win by more than 13 seconds over Bundaberg's Frank Packer who was the best of the Rum City competitors.

Photos View Photo Gallery

But Weir could not be stopped as he was the only driver to record a best lap of under 20 seconds during the final race.

"The car was fabulous, my dad and brother did a fantastic job,” he said.

"We won all three heats.

"Then I started on pole and led from start to finish.”

The win was Weir's third state title after claiming his first in 2014 and last year's event in Cairns.

But his celebrations soon turned to a sombre mood after the race.

During the race there was a crash for one of the competitors, Bundaberg's Dennis Shallcross, who's car rolled a few times on the circuit, causing significant damage.

The car is owned by Weir and his family with Shallcross driving the car instead of his brother, who usually races the car.

"I didn't know it at the time,” he said.

"But when I restarted I saw the car but I said 'I need to get through this' before worrying about that.”

Weir said the team have already started repairing the car that had special meaning to him.

"It was the first ever car that I won in,” he said.

"We don't know 100 percent if it will go back to racing. It will take a while for us to fix.”

Weir said his next race won't be with the National Fours, instead he will be racing in the Modified Sedans in events coming up in Gympie and Kingaroy.

Packer and Shallcross weren't the only Bundy racers in action with Timothy Harris finishing 18th.

Fellow Bundy racer Rachael Jenkins missed the cut, only competing in one heat.

In other results on the night, Riley Coutts won Junior Sedans in New Stars with Braith Hogan winning in the Top Stars.

Rick Tapscott won the CQ Sprints with Brady Argyle and Shane Munro winning F500 and Micro events respectively.

The next meet at Carina Speedway is on April 20 and 21.