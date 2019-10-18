Timor reflections: Woman’s journey into past

THE Bundaberg RSL sub-branch secretary has much to reflect on, having returned from a trip to East Timor.

It was the first time that Dannielle Brearley had seen the country since serving on a peacekeeping mission there 20 years ago as a navy officer on HMAS Newcastle.

She was among attendees of the International Force East Timor commemoration, among General Peter Gosgrove, guerillas of the conflict, and high ranking Timorese politicians, while also being part of a self-healing program called Timor Awakening.

And Ms Brearley was amazed at the reception she received from the Timorese, who expressed gratefulness at Australia’s role in gaining independence from Indonesia.

The first president of East Timor, Xanana Gusmao, takes a selfie with Bundaberg RSL sub-branch secretary Dannielle Brearley.

Ms Brearley had photographs of her time serving in East Timor in 1999, when she was 20, and was looking forward to seeing the changes and hearing the stories of people she used to know.

But when she stepped off the plane, the emotions of two decades ago came back to her.

“I remember that sick feeling and fear,” she said.

“I didn’t realise how scared I was 20 years ago at just the ruffling in the bushes.

“To see someone walk past you … with a machete just cutting their crops, that’s how they mow their lawns … that was fearful.

“But 20 years later someone walked past and had a machete because they were killing their chooks off, you didn’t even give it a second thought, there was just no fear there.”



Before the trip she thought that it would be her last journey to East Timor, but she has changed her mind.

Katie Kilpatrick, a veteran whose parents are Bundaberg RSL sub-branch members, catches up with Dannielle Brearley.

She aimed to take her 14-year-old son back for the Timor Awakening program after he graduated from school. “It’s very raw in that you find yourself again, and I didn’t know I was lost,” Ms Brearley said.

“I think I found my true self.

“What I didn’t know I was capable of or didn’t have strength in myself or believe in myself, I now have.

“I figure these people have nothing and achieved so much, and I have everything. “