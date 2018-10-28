Timely reminder after fireys called to two house fires

FIREYS were called to two suspected fires in homes over night.

The first call came in about 6pm when a near-by resident could smell smoke coming from a neighbouring unit on Electra St, Bundaberg Central.

The next was in the early hours of this morning when fireys were called to a Wilmot St, North Bundaberg home.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said to the crews relief both fires were contained to the kitchen and no significant damaged was reported.

It is a timely reminder most fires in the kitchen start from cooking.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has issued a safety sheet to avoid kitchen fires.

It is advised to watch the pot and never leave cooking unattended.

If you must leave the kitchen then turn off the hot plates or take something to remind you of cooking food eg. wooden spoon, tea towel.

Other steps to help stop a fire from starting would be to clear the cooking area, remove curtains, tea towels, oven mitts and any flammable items should be kept well away from the cooking area.

Be careful when cooking with oil. heat oil slowly.

When cooking, use the right type and size saucepan for the job and keep the heat low enough to avoid fat spatters or boiling over.

Every saucepan should have a lid. When using a saucepan, especially when oil is involved, keep the lid handy as it can be used to smother a fire.

Do not use water to put out fires that contain fat or oils - it can spread the fire and cause serious injury.

If a fire does start on the stove these are some tips on how to contain it or prevent it from happening in the first place.

Turn off the heat source either on the stove or at the fuse box;

If cooking oil catches fire, slide a lid over the pan or use a fire blanket to smother the flames, then turn the burner off;

Do not remove the pan, lid or fire blanket until the pot has cooled, as the fire will re-ignite if the oil is still hot; and Never carry a burning pot - horrific burn injuries can occur;

Check that tea towels and curtains are not too close to the stove-top;

Keep the stove clean and clear of grease;

Consider installing a stove guard to keep inquisitive fingers away;

Fire extinguishers and fire blankets are essential items in every home. They should be located near the entrance of the kitchen;

After you have purchased a portable fire extinguisher (dry chemical type) or fire blanket it is important to familiarise yourself with its operation.