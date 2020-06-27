TIMELINE: NewsMail turns new page in its long history

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Press operator Noel Gardiner, who worked for the NewsMail for nearly 50 years with the paper’s Buhler Duplex Semi Rotary Press. It printed the eight-page broadsheet Bundaberg Daily News and Mail (which became the News-Mail in 1942) until June 1960. In the photo, Noel is watching the counter at the delivery box. The press was sold and moved to Stanthorpe. Th

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Press operator Noel Gardiner, who worked for the NewsMail for nearly 50 years with the paper’s Buhler Duplex Semi Rotary Press. It printed the eight-page broadsheet Bundaberg Daily News and Mail (which became the News-Mail in 1942) until June 1960. In the photo, Noel is watching the counter at the delivery box. The press was sold and moved to Stanthorpe. Th

1861 – Thomas White launches the Burnett Argus in Gayndah in April.

1869 – White moves the Argus to Maryborough, where it becomes The Maryborough Mail.

1870 – The Mail absorbs The Maryborough Tribune.

1872 – White shifts the Mail and Tribune to Mt Perry where it relaunches as the Mount Perry Mail.

1875 – Henry Marcus and William Mellefont, owners of the Ipswich Observer, launch the Bundaberg Star & Burnett River Times. The Star’s first edition was printed on December 31, 1874, rushed out so quickly it did not feature an edition number nor the newspaper’s address.

1876 – The Mount Perry Mail moves to Bundaberg where it is renamed the Bundaberg & Mount Perry Mail. John Rowland buys The Star.

1881 – The Star becomes a bi-weekly.

1882 – The Bundaberg & Mount Perry Mail becomes The Bundaberg Mail and starts publishing bi-weekly.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Bundaberg Mail staff in 1908. Second from left is owner Mr W. Barriskill, who would later sell to the Bartons. Mrs Barton ultimately sold the newspaper to PNQ, which later became APN. Second from left in the front is Jack Gardiner, future NewsMail press supervisor.

1907 – The Mail becomes the city’s first daily newspaper, two months before the launch of the Bundaberg Daily News. The rival was started amid local political infighting.

1908 – The Star is absorbed into the Daily News.

1925 – In April, Daily News managing director-editor Steve Walker dies, aged 54. Four months later, the Daily News and The Mail merge. The first edition of the Bundaberg Daily News & Mail appears on August 1. Sidney Barton is the proprietor and editor.

1930 – Amid the Great Depression, Mr Barton says all shareholders are “seized with the seriousness” of the company’s position.

FOUNDING FATHER: Sidney Barton, the first editor of the Bundaberg Daily News and Mail, which was renamed the News-Mail in 1942.

1931 – Sidney Barton dies on September 1, aged 44. Widow Murial Hooper Barton becomes the Daily News & Mail’s proprietor, company secretary, director and office manager. Jack Cecil Brady is appointed managing director.

1938 – The Bundaberg Daily Times, a competitor, folds, publishing its final edition on February 12.

1942 – The paper becomes the Bundaberg News-Mail, the new masthead first appearing on November 16. The hyphen is dropped in the 2000s.

1950 – Mrs Barton becomes managing director of the News-Mail upon Mr Brady’s retirement.

1958 – Mrs Barton, by then in partnership with daughter Betty Young and Betty’s husband Colin Young, approaches A. Dunn and Co, owners of the Maryborough Chronicle, Toowoomba Chronicle and Rockhampton’s Morning Bulletin, offering to sell them her 51.6 per cent stake in the NewsMail.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The News-Mail Christmas party in 1956.

1959 – The Dunns, traditionally cautious, show some interest in the purchase but an eager Mrs Barton approaches Jack Manning, whose family owned Mackay’s Daily Mercury, asking if a group of family-owned Queensland newspapers may be interested in buying her stake in the NewsMail.

1960 – The NewsMail switches from broadsheet to tabloid on February 12. Later in the year, having missed the chance to buy it alone, the Dunns decide to join the group of newspapers intending to buy the NewsMail. Ronald Harvey is appointed the paper’s editor.

1961 – The Maryborough Chronicle, Toowoomba Chronicle, Rockhampton Morning Bulletin, Warwick Daily News, Ipswich Queensland Times, Mackay Daily Mercury, Townsville Bulletin and Cairns Post set up a holding company to buy Mrs Barton and Mr and Mrs Young’s controlling stake in the News-Mail. The holding company, Provincial Investments Pty Ltd, becomes a model for the company that would later own all but the latter two regional dailies. Roy Theodore is appointed general manager, a post he would hold until 1992.

1965 – Spooked by the takeover of the Cairns Post by Queensland Press Pty Ltd, News-Mail director Carl Nielson writes to Mr Manning, urging action to prevent theirs and other papers facing the same fate.

1966 – A. Dunn and Company changes its name to Provincial Newspapers (Queensland).

1968 – On April 1, the Dunns (Maryborough, Toowoomba and Rockhampton), Mannings (Mackay), Irwins (Warwick) and the Stephensons, Parkinsons and Kippens (Ipswich) merge their regional daily newspapers into PNQ. Rockhampton is chosen for the company’s head office. Lex Dunn, a lawyer who was architect of the company’s structure, becomes chief executive. On May 14, the Macfarlan family sells the bi-weekly Gladstone Observer to Rupert Murdoch.

An edition of the NewsMail printed using web offset printing.

1970 – On July 27, the News-Mail becomes the first newspaper in Queensland, and only second in Australia, to introduce computerised photosetting composition and web offset printing. On November 23, Clarrie Manning, Jack’s son, is appointed PNQ chairman.

1971 – News that PNQ plans to list on the stock exchange is leaked. Queensland Press Pty Ltd, 40 per cent owned by the Herald and Weekly Times, offers to buy a thirty per cent stake in the newly listed company. Murdoch’s News Ltd begins to mount a counter offer, secretly contacting shareholders, but that is exposed when they telephone Mary Hollingworth, an Irwin by birth. PNQ’s board accepts the Queensland Press offer after it vowed to never launch a takeover bid. However, the arrangement, designed to ward off takeover by bigger media companies, would later facilitate exactly that.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Warren Massey and Tad Kusy in what was the NewsMail’s paper storage shed. It became the Guardian office and break room when the press was moved to Production St from Targo St.

1974 – PNQ moves its headquarters to Brisbane, in an office building on the corner of Queen and Albert Sts in March. The move was delayed by two months due to the 1974 floods. Murdoch sells the Gladstone Observer, by then printed five days a week, to PNQ on December 24.

1976 – PNQ is listed on the stock exchange on December 9.

1977 – The News-Mail launches a Drum, a weekly community newspaper.

1978 – PNQ increases its stake in Provincial Investments to 100 per cent, buying out the Townsville Bulletin and Cairns Post, and increases PI’s investment in the News-Mail to 100 per cent.

1979 – Murdoch makes his first bid for the Herald and Weekly Times but is unsuccessful. At the time, PNQ is 30 per cent owned by Queensland Newspapers (40 per cent of which is owned by HWT).

1980 – PNQ’s greatest achievement comes when it launches the Sunshine Coast Daily on July 7. Lex Dunn resigns as PNQ chief executive on December 31. Clarrie Manning becomes the new CEO and remains as chairman. The News-Mail’s Frank Davis wins the Walkley Award for the Best Story in a Provincial Newspaper.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Phil Irvine and Allan Miller at the keyboar, along with Graham Gardiner, training before the introduction of the Atex system at the News-Mail in November 1989.

1981 – Future Courier-Mail editor Greg Chamberlin is appointed editor of the News-Mail, replacing Mr Harvey.

1986 – Rupert Murdoch launches a takeover bid for the Herald and Weekly Times, the company built up by his father, Keith. This precipates a major shake-up of the Australian media industry during which nearly every media asset changes ownership.

1987 – Murdoch’s bid for HWT becomes successful on February 6. This effectively gives him control of PNQ, which the Trade Practices Commission forbids as companies were not allowed to own metro and regional media in the same market. This forces Murdoch to divest his stake in PNQ. Northern Star Group divests its newspapers after buying the Ten Network, forcing it out of print. News picks up the Northern Star stake in the Quest free community newspapers in Brisbane as well as the Quest’s 50 per cent stake in the Gold Coast Bulletin while PNQ acquires four northern New South Wales dailies: Lismore’s Northern Star, Grafton’s Daily Examiner, the Tweed Daily News and Coffs Harbour’s Advocate. On August 31, Clarrie Manning resigns as PNQ chief executive but remains chairman. He is replaced on September 1 by new group general manager Paul Hollingworth (a descendant of the Irwin family).

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Reporter Tom Aitkenhead, cigarette in mouth, at the subs desk at the News-Mail, with a teleprinter in the background. Tom started at the News-Mail as a dictaphone operator. State, national and overseas news was read over a phone line from a Brisbane news service and recorded on a wax cylinder on the dictaphone, from which it was played back through headphones and

1988 – The O’Reilly family trust through the company Haswell takes over PNQ on July 26. On November 2, PNQ becomes APN (Australian Provincial Newspapers Ltd.) The former editor of Grafton’s Daily Examiner, Geoff Orchison is appointed editor of the News-Mail.

1989 – On March 3, Haswell swings the axe at APN headquarters, reducing staff from 30 to 11. Hollingworth finishes up that day.

1992 – Roy Theodore (above, inset) resigns as News-Mail general manager and is replaced by Malcolm Smith.

1993 – The NewsMail buys the Guardian, Bundy’s free weekly community paper.

1999 – APN buys The Gympie Times from Rural Press. Until then, it had been the only daily paper between Mackay and the Sunshine Coast not owned by APN.

TOP GONG: The Walkley-winning NewsMail team.

2000 – The NewsMail team wins the Walkley Award for Coverage of Suburban or Regional Affairs for its reporting on the Childers backpacker fire (left). Rod Rehbein was editor of the paper during the time of the biggest news story in the region’s history. He finished up at the NewsMail and became editor of Ipswich’s QT the following year.

2003 – Lucy Ardern is appointed editor, replacing Damien Cocks.

2007 – Wayne Tomkins appointed general manager of the News-Mail, replacing Russell Lister.

2009 – Former News-Mail cadet journalist Christina Ongley is appointed editor.

2010 – The NewsMail moves from its Targo St office where it had been for 70 years to new premises on Woondooma St.

2011 – APN shuts down its print site in Bundaberg and shifts production to Yandina, the final locally produced edition being of the NewsMail August 13. The paper has since also been printed in Murrarie and is now printed in Rockhampton. Angus Irwin, of Warwick’s Irwin family, is appointed general manager.

UNDER WATER: The flooded NewsMail office.

2013 – The NewsMail’s Woondooma St office is inundated during the worst flood in Bundaberg’s history (inset). Liz Carson appointed editor.

2015 – Former Gympie Times editor Craig Warhurst is appointed NewsMail editor.

2016 – APN News and Media sells its regional publishing business to News Corp.

2018 – The free weekly Guardian is published for the final time. Morning Bulletin deputy editor Adam Wratten appointed editor.

2019 – The NewsMail switches from 405mm tabloid to 350mm tabloid size. The first new compact NewsMail is published on August 28.

2020 – Megan Sheehan appointed NewsMail editor and Ingrid Barham appointed general manager. On May 28, News Corp announces that the final print edition of the NewsMail, and a raft of other daily newspapers, will be published today. The will now move to a digital-only presence at news-mail.com.au.