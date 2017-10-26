Time warp to Halloween fun

FIERY FUN: Pyromaniac circus performances will be among the entertainment line-up at the Heatwave Halloween vs Rocky Horror event.

FIERY FUN: Pyromaniac circus performances will be among the entertainment line-up at the Heatwave Halloween vs Rocky Horror event. Ashley Clark

CREATURES of the night are invited to come out and play when Heatwave Halloween vs Rocky Horror hits Bundaberg.

Heat Events Rural Queensland organiser Benji Wood said the party was a celebration of all things spooky for Halloween featuring the theatrics of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

"There will be dinner and a show hosted by Frank-Bear-Furte and featuring a night of DJ entertainment, pyromaniac circus performances and much more,” he said.

"We also have our drop dead gorgeous drag queen Serial Killer Kane ready to entertain the crowd.”

Mr Wood said the show was being run by a LGBTI organisation that created friendly, safe events for everyone.

"It gives people a night to relax and to be themselves without judgement,” he said.

HEADLINE ACT: "Drop dead gorgeous” drag queen Serial Killer Kane will be performing. Ashley Clark

"Even though it is LGBTI friendly, anyone over 18 is welcome to come along no matter how you identify in the community.”

"Any surplus funds raised on the night will go towards building a support service for rural and outback Queensland LGBTI communities.”

Attendees are being urged to dress up in their most fabulous Halloween or Rocky Horror outfits.

The event is at the Railway Hotel on Saturday from 5.30pm with the after-party from 7.30pm.

Cost is $35 for dinner and the show or $15 for just the after-party.

Find out more at the Heatwave Halloween vs Rocky Horror Facebook page.