News

Time to wind in the lines on barra for the season

Tim Mulhall with the barramundi he landed while fishing at Lake Monduran last weekend.
Tim Mulhall with the barramundi he landed while fishing at Lake Monduran last weekend.

NOTHING good lasts forever.

This is the case for our fishos, who will sadly have to wind in their lines for the annual barramundi closed season from noon on Wednesday.

The season is closed until noon on February 1, 2018.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol's Robert Russell said the closure applied to all commercial and recreational fishers.

"Fisheries officers will be stepping up surveillance during the barramundi closed season to protect this valued fish species during the summer wet season,” Mr Russell said.

Phone 1800 017 116 to report illegal fishing.

Topics:  barra season fishing ocean

Bundaberg News Mail
New laws to target deception in retirement living

New laws to target deception in retirement living

THE law has changed following the NewsMail's coverage of the difficulties faced by residents of the aged care facilities in the region.

Only $10K needed to get bus wheels turning

SCHOOL TRANSPORT: Barb Atkinson would love the new bus for the Bundaberg Special School.

Can you help?

Lucy in the sky with Star Wars

MASH UP: Sgt Pepper's is the soundtrack for Princess Leia's Stolen Death Star Plans.

The Beatles and Star Wars come together for a stage show

Film explores how ocean is deteriorating

DOCO: Blue will be screened on November 29.

Documentary needs your support

Local Partners