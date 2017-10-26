Time to wind in the lines on barra for the season

Tim Mulhall with the barramundi he landed while fishing at Lake Monduran last weekend.

NOTHING good lasts forever.

This is the case for our fishos, who will sadly have to wind in their lines for the annual barramundi closed season from noon on Wednesday.

The season is closed until noon on February 1, 2018.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol's Robert Russell said the closure applied to all commercial and recreational fishers.

"Fisheries officers will be stepping up surveillance during the barramundi closed season to protect this valued fish species during the summer wet season,” Mr Russell said.

Phone 1800 017 116 to report illegal fishing.