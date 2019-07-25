TIME TO SUPPORT: Bundy's bid ramps up

BASKETBALL: Next month is shaping up as one of the biggest for Bundaberg Basketball as it prepares to launch its bid to come back to the Queensland Basketball League.

The association will be hosting a campaign drive at the start of August at the Multiplex aiming to engage the community and gather support for Bundaberg's re-entry into the premier state competition.

Bundaberg was forced to move out of the QBL at the end of the 2016 season due to a lack of finances and haven't been in the competition since.

The Rum City competed in the competition from 1998 to 2016 with the Bears making the grand final in 2011.

Last month it was revealed the association is making a fresh bid to get back into the competition.

The bid, organised by Bundaberg Basketball's Mick Catlin, has the support of the Bundaberg Regional Council, which would allow the association to use the Multiplex if it entered the competition in 2020.

The Multiplex would host all eight home matches the Bears and Bulls would play with the council providing funding for four of them.

The other four, which are paid by Bundaberg Basketball, would be subsidised through financial support from the council.

Catlin said now the association needed the finances for the other parts of the program including costs to run the team and pay players.

"We need financial backing to support our entry in the league,” he said.

"So we're going to have a sponsorship presentation night to hopefully gain the support to bring back the QBL to Bundaberg.”

The night will be held on Friday, August 2 at 6pm at the Multiplex with the event supported by the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce.

Catlin said Bundaberg Basketball needed its funding secured and everything in place by the end of September so it could show Basketball Queensland that the project was ready to go.

"It will be one big proposal and hopefully we'll be able to impress,” he said.

"It's a little bit of a process but I feel confident.

"What we are offering is so far different and better than any of the previous bids and seasons we had in the QBL.”

Catlin points out the movement to the Multiplex and having the support of the council was one part of it.

He added the support and engagement with the community, with the players and teams, would help as well.

Bundaberg Basketball is now calling on sponsors and business to register interest in supporting the QBL bid.

Those that want to attend the event can do so as well by contacting Catlin on 0409219224.

There will be drinks and appetisers supplied during the presentation but those interested need to confirm their spot before July 29 - next Monday.