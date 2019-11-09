Time to make it right: Why tomorrow is pivotal for rugby league

LEAGUE: Tomorrow could be one of the most important days in the shaping of how and what rugby league will look like in Bundaberg and Wide Bay for not only next year but also for the decade.

The Bundaberg Rugby League and Northern Districts Rugby League will have their annual general meeting to start the process for next year’s competitions.

But it will also see the proposals voted on following forums held by the Queensland Rugby League Central Division earlier this year.

The proposals include making the BRL Division 1 featuring teams that can compete with an A-grade side and a reserves or under-18 side or both.

The rest will be forced to play in the Northern Districts Rugby League and play with sides that are currently involved there, including Gin Gin, Avondale, South Kolan, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water.

The recommendations haven’t been voted in yet, which is what tomorrow is all about.

But it also creates headaches.

The Isis Devils, Maryborough Brothers and Burnett Cutters, all part of the BRL, would be forced to move into the NDRL after not having the requirements right now to field two teams.

So do the BRL, if they vote the proposals in, give them more time or force them to move?

And can the NDRL accommodate eight teams and increase its geographical pull from about 120km to 230km?

These are questions that need to be answered before it happens.

Change is needed, I get that.

To leave the current game the way it is doesn’t help anyone when two teams were forced to leave A-grade last season.

But forcing teams is also fraught with danger.

Especially with Burnett Cutters and their history with the NDRL previously.

Not everyone is going to be happy with what happens tomorrow.

But the right decisions need to be made for the best interests of the game.

The best teams and teams that can field more than one team deserve to be at the top.

The others need to have somewhere to play to strive and one day field A-grade and other teams.

It will be fascinating which way everyone goes.

The future of the game is going to be decided tomorrow and the decisions made will shape not only next year, but the next few years.

Both the NDRL and the BRL need to get it right before it is too late and we lose a generation of players.

No pressure, guys and girls.