Time to help our mate Adam

Adam Harford drives towards the basket for the Bulls last year.

BASKETBALL: When the times get tough, Bundaberg Basketball has always been there to fight through.

And now the association is preparing to do it again with someone that means a lot to them.

Bundaberg Basketball later this month will hold a fundraising match for Bundaberg Bull Adam Harford as he battles cancer.

Harford last month was diagnosed with leukaemia and is undergoing treatment in Brisbane.

He’ll find out on November 24 if the treatment has been a success after doctors were able to discover the illness early.

To help with the costs, Bundaberg Basketball is preparing to host an Old Bulls and New Bulls contest with auctions and raffles to be hosted during the night.

This includes an auction for a signed Brisbane Bullets jersey.

All proceeds from the night will be given to Harford.

“We're all behind him 100 per cent,” Bundaberg Basketball committee member and Harford’s coach Mick Catlin said.

“We love him, everyone loves him, he’s always a gentleman who goes above and beyond to help the club.

“He’s a true sportsman.”

Harford has been playing basketball for the Bulls for the past few years and has also represented Queensland at the under-18 nationals last year.

He has been involved in the past two Central Queensland Basketball League titles with the Bulls.

Catlin said he was doing well.

“He’s in high spirits and trying to be as positive as he can,” he said.

“He’s lost six kilos already through it.”

Catlin said it was just a regular trip to the doctor that uncovered the disease and urged others to keep an eye on their health.

“He went to the doctor with a sore throat,” Catlin said.

“He wasn’t feeling well and they did a blood test, which came back with the results.”

The prognosis devastated the association and those who know Harford.

Now, they are hoping to give back as much as they can with the Hoops for Harford match.

Former players Kyle Kiernan, Daniel Gardner and Luke Iacobucci will be involved as well as Willie ‘Shack’ Shackleford who will come back to Bundy for one night only.

He is currently in Darwin playing and training others.

“We’ve had great support from the local community with Bundy businesses getting on board including East End Hotel, Autobarn and Nanna’s Pantry,” Catlin said.

“We hope everyone comes out to support Adam, the more takings at the bar and the canteen, the more we can give him.”

The night starts at 5.30pm with tip-off at 6.30pm.