Time to have a say on Bundy flood plans

CONCEPT designs associated with the State Government's 10 Year Flood Action Plan targeting the Upper Floodplain Evacuation Improvements will be available for community comment this week.

Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed the announcement which comes five years after Bundaberg's record floods and a year after the State Government officially launched the 10 Year Action Plan.

"This initial step will provide concepts that offer residents in the Pine Creek, Givelda, Electra and Goodnight Scrub areas some hope that the isolation they experience in major flood events can become a thing of the past.

"I am certain the memories of being isolated for weeks on end and having to rely on helicopter drops of food and medical supplies still live with many residents in these affected areas.

"Community access to the concepts will be held at Pine Creek Hall next Tuesday, March 27, from 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 7pm.

"Residents can drop in to the Pine Creek Hall at any time during the stipulated hours to view the concepts and supply any feedback.”

Mayor Dempsey said the same scenario would apply at Goodnight Scrub Hall on Wednesday, March 28, again between the hours of 10am to 1pm or 4pm to 7pm.

Interested residents are invited to register their attendance at www.qld.gov.au/bundabergactionplan.