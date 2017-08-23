Time to experience a night at the opera

SHOW: A Night With Opera Queensland is coming to Bundaberg in September.

OPERA lovers, get ready for a night of elegance and grace when A Night With Opera Queensland comes to town.

The show is being featured in 12 regional towns, from the backdrop of sprawling lilypads at Ingham's TYTO Amphitheatre to the stark beauty of a quarry outside of Roma and Bundaberg's historic Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

A Night with Opera Queensland has been lovingly designed to celebrate each town's cultural heritage, while transporting audiences to a grand opera house.

The concert will contribute $2 from every ticket towards the Our Glad Society, commemorating national treasure Gladys Moncrieff - a soprano born in 1892 in Bundaberg, who is still revered as the "queen of song”.

Featuring some of the state's most adored artists, including soprano Emily Burke, tenor Rosario La Spina and baritone Shaun Brown, the tour will include popular, lighter pieces, snappy Broadway favourites and traditional grand opera.

The quartet of singers will bring to life some of the most popular operatic characters from Madame Butterfly, Rigoletto and Don Giovanni, in full costume and with atmospheric lighting, while immersive performances will spill from the stage to the audience.

OperaQ artistic director Lindy Hume said that audiences for A Night with Opera Queensland will enjoy meeting these opera artists in a surprising range of modes, from relaxed backstage mode to the high drama of a grand opera performance.

"A Night with Opera Queensland will evolve from a purposefully chaotic opening to culminate in grand operatic splendour worthy of any stage,” Ms Hume said.

"Audiences will love the Champagne Song from Die Fledermaus, pay homage to Gladys Moncrieff in Lehar's The Merry Widow Waltz, and the elegant duets of classics like The Pearlfishers, Lakme, and La Boheme, performed in gala glamour.”

A Night with Opera Queensland is supported by The Playing Queensland Fund and arTour, initiatives of the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, part of the Department of the Premier and Cabinet.

The show will be at the Moncrieff on Tuesday, September 5. Buy tickets at www.moncrieff-bundaberg. com.au.