Time to defend our home turf: Bargara triathletes ready

HOME TEST: Bargara Triathletes Sue Phillips, Sherry Ey, Kephren Izzard and Rebecca Jenner are off to compete in the ITU world triathlon champs on the Gold Coast next week. Mike Knott BUN030918TRIATHLON5

For Bargara triathletes Kephren Izzard, Sherry Ey, Rebecca Jenner and Sue Phillips, the months of pain, sweat and early starts will be all worth it by next week.

The four athletes are preparing to represent the green and gold at the ITU world triathlon championships, which are being held on the Gold Coast.

All are competing in the standard Olympic triathlons in their age group with Ey and Phillips also competing in the sprint event.

"There's no awful travelling, which is good, we don't even have to pack our bikes,” Jenner said.

"Your family and friends are either right here on the sideline or not too far away,” Izzard said.

"They are not home tucked up in bed while you compete.”

Izzard will compete in the men's 35-39 age group but admits his focus has been on another event.

"I'm actually training for an Ironman, so I'll be looking for an injection of speed into that, which is three weeks after competing on the Gold Coast,” he said.

"Training has been going really well.

Izzard expects tough competition with ex-professionals and plenty of other Aussies competing at the event because of the location.

He said he'll use his Ironman training to give him an edge.

"I usually go fastest at Olympic, when I'm in full Ironman training,” he said.

"It's just about getting a big aerobic engine, pushing myself into the box of pain for a couple of hours and enjoying myself.

"I have no expectations of anything, because of the calibre of athletes.”

Izzard's partner Ey is also competing in an Ironman after the world championships. She is in the 45-49 age group.

She heads into the Gold Coast event in the ideal form after winning the national race at the same venue in February.

Ey took advantage of no swim leg during the national race to win.

She won't have that luxury next week, which she admits will hamper her chances of winning.

"Short course isn't my thing because with a swim they just get too big of a lead,” she said.

"If I can get top 20 or 30 that would be fantastic.”

Ey will be joined in the sprint and standard by Phillips, the oldest competitor from the region, in the 55-59 women's age group.

But she isn't making up the numbers.

"Last year I was ninth in age group in the world,” Phillips said.

"As far as this year, it is going to be a lot tougher. If I can get top 20 I'll be really happy.”

Jenner heads into her first world titles since 2013 with potentially a unique statistic.

"I think I'm the only Australian mum in my age group competing, which is really cool,” she said.

"It's very different to last time I competed -I've got married and had a kid since.

"I've been training really well. It's been a long slog, had a couple of injuries, but I'm positive I'll have a good one.”

Bargara was set to have five athletes competing with Charles Liebenburg qualifying as well but he was forced to pull out from the trip with a stress fracture to his foot.

The world titles will run from September 12-16.