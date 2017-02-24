33°
Time to clear out the sheds

Emma Reid
| 24th Feb 2017 7:32 AM
Rural Weekly farm products 150213
Rural Weekly farm products 150213

BUNDABERG property owners can register their unwanted agricultural and veterinary chemicals in Agsafe's ChemClear collection, which is hitting the road in June.

The industry-led chemical waste clean up is aimed at encouraging farmers and other agvet chemical users to ensure their safety by registering any unused and unknown chemicals for collection.

To date, more than 11,800 lt/kg of obsolete agricultural chemicals from approximately 66 waste holders are registered for collection throughout Queensland.

National ChemClear Manager, Lisa Nixon, said Queenslanders were great supporters of ChemClear, with collections held nearly every second year.

"The program has collected over 178 tonne of unwanted agvet chemicals from Queensland farms and businesses since its first collection in 2006,” Mrs Nixon said.

"That is a huge amount of chemical to divert from landfill, creeks and water tables and it's a great testament to Queensland agvet chemical users.

"By booking in and delivering these chemical products for safe disposal, we have a cleaner and greener State”.

Farmers and landowners have until April 28 to register their unwanted chemicals online or by ringing the hotline, with all registered persons to be notified of collection locations in their council area in May.

Mrs Nixon encourages farmers to take an inventory to register for the program.

"The easiest way to get organised is to head out to your sheds with pen and paper in hand, take an inventory of all the surplus and unknown chemicals, then contact ChemClear or head to our online registration portal and register them for the June collection,” she said.

When taking an inventory ChemClear suggests including the name of the product, the manufacturer, the size of the container and the remaining quantity in the container, to simplify registration.

Chemical containers displaying the drumMUSTER logo are eligible for free collection and known as Group 1 chemicals.

Agvet chemical containers without the logo or are unlabelled, expired, mixed or from non-participating manufacturers, are designated Group 2 products, incurring a per lt/kg fee for disposal. A quote will be provided when booking Group 2 chemicals.

Register now online at www.chemclear.org.au or phone 1800 008 182.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  agriculture chemical waste

