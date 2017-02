Mayor Jack Dempsey speaking with some Thabeban State School students who are prepared for the upcoming Schools Clean Up Day.

SCHOOL students across the region are getting excited to participate in the Schools Clean Up Day on March 3 as part of the Clean Up Australia Day strategy.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said he was thrilled young people through the school system were introduced to such a worthwhile community-based program.

All registrations for sites can be made on www.clean upaustraliaday.org.au or by phoning 1800 282 329.

Clean Up Australia Day will be held on Sunday March 5.