Time to burn some rubber

The new track surface at the Bundaberg Kart Club.

MOTORSPORT: The Bundaberg Kart Club says lap times could go quicker for at least the next year after a new surface to the track was installed at the club.

The kart club has the new surface after a $27,500 grant from the State Government under the gambling community benefit fund.

It also received a discounted price for the job overall from the Brisbane company that did it, Colas Solutions.

The company first sealed the cracks in the surface before applying a sealing to make it almost look like new.

“We’re really thankful for the grant from the government and the help from Colas,” BKC vice president Andrew Wagner said.

“They gave us a reduced cost and for other clubs looking at fixing their tracks, it is a better solution than replacing the track, which costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

There is plenty of benefits for the new surface for both the club and its karting members.

The club now has a surface that should last for plenty of years and provide a track that can continue to race.

It should also speed up the track and allow racers to not use their tyres up as quickly as before when they practiced and race.

“The surface is going to give us that little bit more grip,” Wagner said.

“It’s going to give us better times and I expect an improvement in tyre quality.”

But just how quick is anybody’s guess.

“It’s hard to say,” Wagner said.

“Meeting to meeting, times change.

“If we get lots of karters, say 100 at a state meet, usually times are faster than say a practice day or club meet with around 40.”

The club will host practice days this weekend, allowing drivers to test it out for the first time. The first official meet for the club will be next year when the first races will be held.

If you want to test your kart, turn up on Saturday and pay a fee to try out the new surface.