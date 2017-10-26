Time stands still in the Bundaberg CBD

TIME CHECK: Laurie Pitt checks his watch near the motionless Post Office clock in Bundy's CBD.

TICK, tick, stop ... the clock's struck out.

Amid the news of the hustle and bustle of parking the car, a $16 million revitalisation project and new businesses opening, you'd be forgiven for not noticing the one aspect in the centre of Bundy's CBD is not moving.

At 5.45am or 5.45pm, Bundaberg's Big Ben stopped keeping the time. It's unknown on what date that happened.

Also not know is why the Post Office clock stopped, although possible explanations include the wild weather that's struck the city twice this month and the major blackout that hit the CBD last month.

Built in 1891, the post office is a large masonry structure which belongs to the second generation of Australian post offices built between 1870 and 1929.

One Bundaberg resident said he was shocked to see the clock had stopped, coincidentally while the real Big Ben is also out of action.

The BBC reported last week that the peals of the world's most famous bell have been stopped for repairs to the Elizabeth Tower it rings out from.

The NewsMail yesterday contacted Australia Post to query why the clock had stopped and when it was due to be fixed, but a response had not been received at the time of print..