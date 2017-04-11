29°
News

Time to shine: Post-Debbie campaign to lure back tourists

Jeremy Pierce | 11th Apr 2017 5:23 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MULTIMILLION-dollar campaign to help the Queensland tourism industry bounce back from Cyclone Debbie will be unveiled in Airlie Beach.

The $5 million joint-state and federal campaign will beam images of post-Debbie Queensland around the country in an effort to show potential visitors our tourist attractions are rebounding.

At the same time operators will launch their own rally for the tourism industry.
 

Julie Smith takes in the north Queensland sunset.
Julie Smith takes in the north Queensland sunset. Liam Kidston

For the rest of April, every cent from tours of the Bundaberg Rum distillery will be donated to a cyclone relief appeal, while P&O's Pacific Dawn will visit Airlie Beach on Thursday in a visit expected to inject $300,000 into the local economy.

Federal Tourism Minister Steve Ciobo will join his Queensland counterpart Kate Jones and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today in a tour of some of the state's worst-hit areas to announce the funding package, which includes contributions from Tourism Australia and Tourism and Events Queensland.

 

Ana Pestotnik and Alessandro Fici paddleboarding near Great Keppel Island Hideaway.
Ana Pestotnik and Alessandro Fici paddleboarding near Great Keppel Island Hideaway. Liam Kidston

Ms Palaszczuk said the campaign would boost operators hit by the cyclone.

"There's no doubt Queensland's tourism industry has felt the full force of Cyclone Debbie and the widespread flooding that followed," she said.

"But the industry is already getting back on its feet and this new marketing campaign will provide an extra push just in time for the Easter long weekend, ANZAC DAY and Labour Day.

"We want all Australians to know that taking a holiday in Queensland is one of the best ways to help our state to recover."

Mr Ciobo said it was important to rally behind those who depended on tourism.

"No matter what Mother Nature throws at them, our tourism operators bounce right back," he said.

"Through Tourism Australia, the Australian Government will be getting behind all those Queenslanders, especially those in the regions hardest hit by Cyclone Debbie, who rely on tourism for their livelihoods."

 

British travellers Katie Power, Beth Solloway and Alice Russell delight in the waters of Great Keppel Island.
British travellers Katie Power, Beth Solloway and Alice Russell delight in the waters of Great Keppel Island. Liam Kidston

Ms Jones said the campaign would use images taken after Cyclone Debbie.

"Operators in the affected areas have already started to reopen their doors and are ready to welcome visitors, including in the Whitsundays, which copped the brunt of Cyclone Debbie's force," she said.

P&O will send three cruise ships to Airlie Beach over the coming weeks, with 6000 passengers expected to inject close to $1 million into the economy. P&O will also donate to cyclone relief efforts.

Bundaberg Rum visitor experience operations and brand manager Duncan Littler said the company would donate all distillery tour ticket sales until April 30 to help.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  cyclone debbie marketing tourism

Bundaberg's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

Bundaberg's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

100 years on, we remember the brave local soldiers who faced the might of the German armed forces during the bloody Battle of Bullecourt in France

New Childers cafe owner falling in love with the place

FRESH START: Cafe 58 in Childers is starting to bring in regulars, owner Sue Johns says.

"I'm so happy and proud I have these people in my life”

FAMILY TRADITION: Meet Bundy's own blue bloods

NEXT GENERATION: Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells with son Scott Swindells at Bundaberg Police Station.

Third generations of Swindells family joins service

Gold completes 10/10 medal haul for Childers winemakers

Ohana Winery owners Josh Phillips and Zoe Young.

"It's so aromatic and seductive”

Local Partners

Bundy's million dollar lotto prize unclaimed

ONE million dollars remains unclaimed after the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Go back in time at Tegege this weekend

FUN DAY: Lane Cook, Braxton Cook, Brandon Witcher and Lawson Cook at the Tegege Yesteryear Rally.

Tractors, broom making, goats and more

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

A return to the studio

AFTER finding success in the US, filmmaker Jeffrey Walker has returned to the series that helped kick-start his career.

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

Iggy's ego just got hammered

Iggy Azalea puts her back into it during the Mo Bounce video clip.

LESS than 5000 Aussies have paid for Iggy Azalea’s comeback single.

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

Natasha Exelby realises she’s back on air on ABC News 24.

Priceless moment newsreader is sprung daydreaming on live TV.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

SOLD By Tim McCollum

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

INDEPENDENT DUAL LIVING

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Price Reduction!

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $310,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

BARGAINS: Bundy region block sells for $8000

The home at 6 Eriksen St sold for $125,000 at a council auction.

Bundaberg Regional Council auctioned two lots with unpaid rates

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!