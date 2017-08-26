Time running out to pay your rates

Paying the total amount by the due date will save ratepayers 10% on their general rates.

RATES are almost due and "pay, don't delay” is the message from Bundaberg Regional Council.

Monday, September 4, is the final day to pay rates.

Payment can be made by any of the payment options listed on the back of rate notices.

Residents can still can pay their rates electronically until midnight and receive their discount on general rates, provided they are paying all rates and charges and any arrears that are owing.

Ratepayers have until close of business on Monday, September 4, to make payment in person at any of the council's service centres.

The council said anyone experiencing difficulty in paying their rates can contact 1300 883 699 to confidentially discuss payment options.