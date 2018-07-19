Time, patience is needed before success comes

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay's football community must give the Buccaneers time to develop its junior talent, according to Football Queensland's state technical director.

FQ assured the Buccaneers it would not sanction the club after its withdrawal from the under-18s competition.

The Buccaneers were issued a show cause notice in relation to its licence breach last week. Football Queensland Wide Bay addressed the notice in a 14-page document.

FQ also made a commitment to work with the Buccaneers to alleviate the "unique challenges” the FQWB club has faced in its inaugural FQ Premier League season.

FQ's state technical director Gabor Ganczer said he believed the Buccaneers' system was working well, but urged local supporters to have patience as players developed.

Wide Bay is yet to win a game across the the now withdrawn U18s, U20s and Men's competition. Both the seniors and U20s have conceded more than 100 goals each, and scored 16 across both grades.

Ganczer referenced the club's U13s and U15s teams as a measure for the club's success.

The U13s are third, just one win behind Peninsula Power, while the U15s are fourth.

"I believe the system is going great through the juniors,” he said. "If you take care of the juniors, in a few years they will fully support the region.

"There's already great signs from this competition.”

It is for those young players the senior Buccaneers have and will continue to persist through their arduous debut in the state league.

Wide Bay will host Souths United at Martens Oval, Bundaberg on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 5pm.