Time passes by and Tobruk remains under water

TOBRUK REMAINS: No decision has been made as to whether the ex-HMAS Tobruk will be righted.

IT'S been more than two months since the failed scuttling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk in waters off the Bundaberg coast.

The Tobruk has remained on its side since June 29, and the community is still waiting to hear if the decision will be make to right the wreck.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesperson yesterday said a decision "will be made in due course”.

"The Queensland Government is working closely with the ex-HMAS Tobruk contractor to compile as much relevant information as possible,” they said.

"We want to ensure we are fully informed about all the options available including their risks and benefits before making a decision.

"We thank the people of Bundaberg for their patience as we carry out a full assessment ... The ex-HMAS Tobruk will be a world-class dive site ...”