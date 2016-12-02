Time lapse map shows how Bundy has changed in 32 years

GOOGLE Earth has released a timelapse of its maps which show how regions have changed since 1984.

The new feature shows an aerial view of the earth since 1984, allowing users to zoom in on a place and see what changes have taken place.

The view made from 33 cloud-free annual mosaics, one for each year from 1984 to 2016, which are made interactively explorable by Carnegie Mellon University CREATE Lab's Time Machine library, a technology for creating and viewing zoomable and pannable timelapses over space and time.

Using Earth Engine, the creators combined more than five million satellite images acquired over the past three decades by five different satellites.