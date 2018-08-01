Time for our Mal to get it

IT'S TIME: Mal Meninga at Suncorp Stadium last year. Former NRL greats hope the former Australian captain and current Kangaroo coach will be named as an immortal later tonight.

IT'S TIME: Mal Meninga at Suncorp Stadium last year. Former NRL greats hope the former Australian captain and current Kangaroo coach will be named as an immortal later tonight. DAN PELED

LEAGUE: Former Queensland greats Petero Civoniceva and Gorden Tallis have rallied in support of Bundaberg-born Mal Meninga, saying it's time for the Maroons icon to be crowned a rugby league Immortal.

The NRL will celebrate one of the most significant chapters in the code's history tonight when two more Immortals are unveiled at a gala dinner at the Sydney Cricket Ground with the broadcast to be shown on Fox League.

Ten players are in contention for the honour, including Meninga, who has twice been overlooked for the honour.

Both Civoniceva and Tallis said the former Australian captain can not be ignored

"Mal's time is now,” said Civoniceva, who with Tallis will be among six players inducted into the NRL's Hall of Fame.

"As a kid growing up in Brisbane, Mal was such a dominant figure right at the start with Brisbane Souths before he became one of the greats at Canberra, Queensland and Australia. "I was later lucky enough to be coached by Mal in the Queensland team and when he walks into a room, you feel the presence of greatness.

Tallis agreed with Civoniceva in his assessment of Meninga. "The two most deserving are Dally Messenger and Mal Meninga,” Tallis said.

"None of us saw Messenger play but without him, we wouldn't have a game. Our player of the year medal is named after him. He was the bloke who walked away from rugby union and started what we have today. "I didn't get to see all of the candidates' careers but someone from the past like Messenger and more recent like Mal Meninga would be a fair balance.”