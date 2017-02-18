Time for federal offices to move to Bundy

RIVERSIDE PLANNING: Mayor Jack Dempsey points out the land secured by Council for future use by the residents of Bundaberg.

IT'S time for Bundaberg to get it's fair share of state and federal agencies, according to Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Cr Dempsey is backing calls by Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt to promote the relocation of government offices and jobs to Bundaberg and have a say in a federal inquiry into decentralisation.

Cr Dempsey said business confidence in Bundaberg was "remarkably" high.

"It simply makes sense for governments to support that growth and what more visible or tangible means is there than through the relocation or establishment of government services or agencies within regional cities," Cr Dempsey said.

"There are so many flow-on benefits that could be applied to the Bundaberg region if we had a meaningful presence of a Federal or State Government department.

"These benefits extend to jobs and property sales and growth of council rates base as well as the confidence it would supply to potential developers or investors."

He said the council had prime locations where office space could be located including the CBD.

"Obviously with our strong agricultural base and our developing port location the opportunities around the trade/export sectors as well as the investment locally in produce would appear to be natural areas where the Bundaberg region could justify the establishment of appropriate government support services."

Business Bundaberg consultant Neil McPhillips said the region must have a say at the inquiry.

"The establishment of government departments in regional cities and towns is well recognised as a win-win situation," he said.

"It is much more cost effective for the agencies to be in regional centres for overheads such as rent, travel costs, time spent in to-and-from-work travel etc, and it is also a win for the regional centres through population growth, professional people moving in and becoming a part of the community through community organisations and service groups etc and importantly, through the money being spent in the community.

"There is y no need for many of the government departments and branches to be located in Canberra or the capital cities and in actual fact, it would be far better if some of the department's personnel that are dealing with day-to-day issues in regional Australia were actually located in the regions.

"This is a very positive initiative and one where we in the Bundaberg Region and the greater Wide Bay Burnett Region should be forthright in our submissions."

Cr Dempsey said he would be asking the council to provide support for the initiative and this type of investment for the future of regional centres like Bundaberg.